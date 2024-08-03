DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brixton Mardi Gras

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mardi Gras: Celebrating the carnival spirit of New Orleans with the hottest brass bands in town.

No Limit Street Band are an 8-piece brass band like no other, with high energy full tilt covers of party classics they will undoubtedly have you singing along...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

