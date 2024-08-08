DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antidoto Almeria: CHAMOS

Bribón del Puerto
Thu, 8 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyAlmería
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Antidoto, one of the reference clubs in Europe, during all summer in Almeria

Evento para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Pillen Pillen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Yosef, Diego armando, Chamos and 1 more

Venue

Bribón del Puerto

Puerto deportivo de Aguadulce, Roquetas de Mar, Almería 04720, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

