Temple of the Fuzz Witch and Hashtronaut with Blood & Earl

Siberia
Wed, 18 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Temple of the Fuz Witch is a Blackened Doom Metal from Detroit.

Red-eyed at the crossroads of thunderous stoner sludge and towering doom, Hashtronaut are ready to daze and inebriate the riff-obsessed masses on this planet and beyond!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Hashtronaut

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

