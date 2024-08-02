DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GBOSA Rooftop Party

Headrow House
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come down after work to party on the headrow roof. We're bringing you a free party in the summer just to say thank you!

We're bringing DJ HIMAROO into the GBOSA family opening up (5-7pm) playing east & south east asain electro dance sounds that will bring...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GBOSA.

Lineup

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

