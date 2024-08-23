Top track

Zeta Grl - Semicolon

Zeta Grl, Murphy Smith, Venus Yevu and Mira Babal

The Garage
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $14.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Zeta Grl with Murphy Smith, Venus Yevu and Mira Babal at The Garage! All ages, all the time!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

