Tour-Maubourg - Manhattan to Brooklyn

Pont Neuf: Tour-Maubourg, Mira Ló, Maison Blanche

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 14 Sept, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tour-Maubourg - Manhattan to Brooklyn
About

One of the most exciting collectives in house music, the Pont Neuf label celebrate their 8th birthday with a full venue takeover this Saturday 14th September.

The French label has drawn comparison to the likes of Toy Tonics and Local Talk, celebrating all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Pont Neuf, Tour-Maubourg, Mira Ló and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open9:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

