DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Haggard Cat

The Moon
Sat, 31 Aug, 1:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Haggard Cat x Blanket -Very delighted to be bringing this co headliner of chaotic hardcore infused blues rock duo 'Haggard Cat' and euphoric and atmospheric post rock and shoegaze quarter 'Blanket' to The Moon at the end of August f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.