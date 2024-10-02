Top track

Hierba Mala

Reyko

Colours Hoxton
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CloseUp Promotions presents Reyko plus Mantis State & REEM

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

REYKO, Mantis State, REEM

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

