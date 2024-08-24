Top track

Mezerg - Open Air

IBOAT
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

OPEN AIR IBOAT X BLONDE VENUS : MEZERG

Mezerg s’accroche pieds et mains liés à ses instruments, tel un sémaphore il nous envoie les signaux visuels et sonores d’une techno électro acoustique et nous embarque pour une croisière énergisante aux accents Balk...

Tout public
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MEZERG

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:00 pm

