ANCIENT ARTIFAX BOOK RELEASE PARTY

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Sat, 17 Aug, 1:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ancient Artifax LIVE panel Featuring

BRIAN GORSEGNER (author)

JOHN BRANNON (negative approach)

TESCO VEE (the meatmen & touch and go records)

ANDY WENDLER (necros)

+ Paper pop up! Original flyers and posters for sale

ANCIENT ARTIFAX BOOK:

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

