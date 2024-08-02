Top track

Kyle Watson & Evida - Lost (Extended Mix)

KYLE WATSON

Halcyon SF
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
About Kyle Watson

South African DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Kyle Watson makes deep house, future bass and progressive house music. In addition to his solo releases, he’s collaborated with artists including Zeds Dead, Michael Calfan and Jax Jones.

Event information

KYLE WATSON the South African powerhouse producer is back in The Bay to take us on a journey through his forward thinking sound and special brand of dance music! PAYTANDBROADY support the legend in action!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kyle Watson

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

