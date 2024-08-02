DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South African DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Kyle Watson makes deep house, future bass and progressive house music. In addition to his solo releases, he’s collaborated with artists including Zeds Dead, Michael Calfan and Jax Jones.
KYLE WATSON the South African powerhouse producer is back in The Bay to take us on a journey through his forward thinking sound and special brand of dance music! PAYTANDBROADY support the legend in action!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.