Ferragosto @ Cala Maka | Dj Tennis & more

Maka Club
Thu, 15 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJTorre Canne
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Atlanta
About

Ferragosto @ Cala Maka Club

w/ Dj Tennis, Damiano Von Erckert, Z.I.P.P.O, Idriss D, and more

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Maka Srl.

Lineup

1
DJ Tennis, Damiano von Erckert, Idriss D and 1 more

Venue

Maka Club

Via Eroi del Mare, 1, 72016 Torre Canne BR, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

