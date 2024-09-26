Top track

Northsiders

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christian Lee Hutson Record Release Show

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Northsiders
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Christian Lee Hutson Record Release Show

9/26/2024 at South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

Paradise Pop. 10 feels a lot like finding an unpublished collection of short stories, scrawled hastily on the sides of airsickness bags and cocktail...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christian Lee Hutson

Venue

South Pasadena Masonic Lodge

1126 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.