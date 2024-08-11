Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Newen Afrobeat

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Santiago
About

Newen Afrobeat is a Chilean band, pioneer in the Afrobeat genre in Chile and one of the current references of this musical style born in the late 60's in Nigeria by the hand of Fela Kuti and Tony Allen. With 15 years of trajectory, they have been opening s...

This is a 14+ event
Ouroboros & DJ Lubi Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Newen Afrobeat, DJ Muddy Brown

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

