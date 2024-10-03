Top track

Lancelot - Albert

LANCELOT

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

De son enfance, Lancelot a retenu le jazz et la batterie qu’il jouait en trio avec son frère et son père.

Aujourd’hui le rythme est au cœur de sa musique qui a pour ambition d’être dansante. Il crée une pop hétéroclite teintée d’électro, de rap et de vari...

Présenté par Madline.
Venue

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

