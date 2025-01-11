DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live/Wire: The AC/DC Show

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 11 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live/Wire is The AC/DC Show. The hugely successful tribute to rock music’s greatest band AC/DC, complete with cannons, a wall of Marshalls’ and over two hours of High Voltage Rock ‘n’ Roll in a show critically acclaimed for its closeness in look and sound...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka Live in Leeds presents…
£
Lineup

Live/Wire - The AC/DC Show

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

