Top track

Keepers of the Faith

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terror

229
Tue, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Keepers of the Faith
Got a code?

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

TERROR

Special Guest: NASTY

Support: COMBUST + one more TBA

Terror is an American hardcore punk band from Los Angeles, formed in 2002. The band has undergone several line-up changes, all overseen by founding members...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terror, Nasty, Combust

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.