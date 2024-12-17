DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born Again Concerts proudly presents
TERROR
Special Guest: NASTY
Support: COMBUST + one more TBA
Terror is an American hardcore punk band from Los Angeles, formed in 2002. The band has undergone several line-up changes, all overseen by founding members...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
