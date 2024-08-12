DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Powder Horns with TV Buddha and Feeling Format

Eulogy
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Powder Horns

with TV Buddha and Feeling Format

Monday, August 12th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

@powder_horns

Powder Horns emerged from the swirling mists of Asheville, born in the hidden c...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Powder Horns

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.