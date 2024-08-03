DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Knees Up

The End
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
About

Ty Salone - @tysalone - guest DJ

Taiga - @taigakoda

Lucho (USA) - @lucho_usa

Yandl - @yandl.dylan &

Freeky - fullhausrecords

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End Brooklyn.

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

