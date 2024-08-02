Top track

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Square Chapel Arts Centre
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmHalifax
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Atrium Food & Beer Hall presents a special screening of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) in celebration of 20 years since it's release.

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Square Chapel Arts Centre

10 Square Road, Halifax, HX1 1QG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:45 pm

