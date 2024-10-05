DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plantfood + Mikoudi + Kaesu & Alex FB

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Plantfood are a 6 piece blood-pumping alt-jazz force summoning up an intricate mix of electronic and acoustic layers with influences all the way from spiritual jazz to contemporary club music. Coming out of Leeds Conservatoire in 2021, their heavyweight mu...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
plantfood, MIKOUDI, Kaesu and 1 more

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

