AFTER MIDNIGHT:
CHAPPELL ROAN DANCE PARTY
A night of bubblegum pop disco for drama queens and kings!
Alex Jay (NYC) plays music by Chappell Roan & More!
Friday, August 2, 2024
1720 E. 16th St., DTLA
Doors: 9pm // 18+
Free w/ RSVP before 10pm
For mo...
