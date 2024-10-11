DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cuatro Pesos De Propina en Valencia

Sala Rock City
Fri, 11 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsValencia
From €19.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La emblemática banda uruguaya de ska-rock, Cuatro Pesos de Propina, regresa a España después de más de un lustro. Con una visible influencia de los cantautores más significativos de la música uruguaya y una fusión de géneros como el ska, el rock, el reggae...

Organizado por CHARCO MUSICA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cuatro Pesos de Propina

Venue

Sala Rock City

Carrer dels Coheters, 6, 46132 Almàssera, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

