10 Years of Rumble In The Jungle

Lakota
Fri, 4 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
£17.50
It's that time of the year again where we welcome back the Rumble in The Jungle crew to Lakota.

Spread across six rooms of Lakota and Coroner’s Court, going on until 6AM with seven sound-system crews. This show promises to be bigger than ever as they cele...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

