Phoebe Green

Oporto
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Phoebe Green

“Devastating alt pop” is how Phoebe Green sums up her sound. Before signing to Chess Club Records, the Manchester-based singer-songwriter self-released her debut indie pop album – 2016’s 02:00am – on her 18th birthday. Since then, she’s received a Billie E Read more

Event information

.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Futuresound.
Lineup

Phoebe Green

Venue

Oporto

33 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 7BT
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

