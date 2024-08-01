DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Seanchoíche Amsterdam | Pride

Murmur
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
SocialAmsterdam
From €23.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

S﻿eanchoíche (pronounced 'SHANNA-KEY-HA') is coming back to Amsterdam on AUGUST 1st!

We will be hosting our next night in Amsterdam at Murmur, and all stories told will revolve around the theme of PRIDE.

S﻿eanchoíche is a storytelling night founded in Du...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Seanchoíche.

Lineup

Seanchoíche

Venue

Murmur

Aambeeldstraat 60, 1021 KN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.