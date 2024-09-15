Top track

Harold López-Nussa - Hope

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Harold López-Nussa: Timba a la Americana

DROM
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Harold López-Nussa - Hope
Got a code?

About

Cuban-born pianist and composer Harold López-Nussa begins an exciting new chapter of his fascinating career with his Blue Note debut Timba a la Americana, a vibrant album teeming with joy and pathos that was inspired by the pianist’s recent decision to lea...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harold López‐Nussa

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.