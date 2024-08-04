DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come join us in our beautiful Weingarten by the Spree, where we’ll serve you thoughtfully selected wines, vegan tapas, and tipi-topi beats to treat your ears with a carefully curated program of music, every Sunday afternoon at Zenner.
Kommt vorbei in unse...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.