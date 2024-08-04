DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIP! curated by Way To Calypso

ZENNER
Sun, 4 Aug, 3:00 pm
GigsBerlin
Come join us in our beautiful Weingarten by the Spree, where we’ll serve you thoughtfully selected wines, vegan tapas, and tipi-topi beats to treat your ears with a carefully curated program of music, every Sunday afternoon at Zenner.

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von ZENNER.

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open3:00 pm

