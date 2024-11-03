Top track

Ed Harcourt - Broken Keys

Ed Harcourt

Point Ephémère
Sun, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ED HARCOURT

Connu pour son son baroque, Ed Harcourt est une présence énigmatique dans l'industrie, ayant obtenu un succès prolifique à la fois en tant qu'artiste solo et en tant que collaborateur.

Arrivé en 2000 avec son premier album Here Be Monsters, n...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ed Harcourt

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

