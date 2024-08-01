Top track

Mr. Big Shot

Collateral

The Black Heart
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31

About

COLLATERAL
"For one night only, Collateral return to London to showcase their chart topping album "Should've Known Better" in this intimate and electrifying event. Experience the hit singles "Glass Sky", "On The...

This is an 18+ event
Lineup

Collateral

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:30 pm

