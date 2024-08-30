Top track

ChaseWest - GLORY (Extended Mix)

Road to III Points: CHASEWEST

Vivid Music Hall
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsGainesville
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ROAD TO III POINTS x HOUSE HATS

Friday August 30th - Starring ChaseWest

Experience a stacked lineup of producers at Vivid Music Hall: ChaseWest, Mr.Diamond and Rello.

Get your tickets to III Points and see you in Miami this October!

Doors at 9pm // No...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ChaseWest

Venue

Vivid Music Hall

201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

