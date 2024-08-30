DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ROAD TO III POINTS x HOUSE HATS
Friday August 30th - Starring ChaseWest
Experience a stacked lineup of producers at Vivid Music Hall: ChaseWest, Mr.Diamond and Rello.
Get your tickets to III Points and see you in Miami this October!
Doors at 9pm // No...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.