ELSF: Much Ado About Nothing

Big Penny Social
Sun, 4 Aug, 1:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £3.98
East London Shakespeare Festival is heading to Big Penny Social with sparkling rom-com MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Sun-soaked mischief & romance under the Mediterranean stars. Set against the luxurious backdrop of a modern-day Messina, this opulent tale is bri...

All ages
Presented by East London Shakespeare Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open12:30 pm
1400 capacity

