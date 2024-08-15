DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seanchoíche Cork | Love

Lee Rowing Club
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:45 pm
SocialCork
€30.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are very excited to be bringing Seanchoíche (pronounced Shanna-Key-Huh) our storytelling night to CORK CITY with two events based around the themes of STRANGERS and LOVE on August 14th and 15th at the Lee Rowing Club, The Marina, Cork.

August 14th - ST...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Seanchoíche.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seanchoíche

Venue

Lee Rowing Club

Lee Rowing Club, The Marina, Ballintemple, Ireland, Cork WH27 C3
Doors open7:45 pm

