We are very excited to be bringing Seanchoíche (pronounced Shanna-Key-Huh) our storytelling night to CORK CITY with two events based around the themes of STRANGERS and LOVE on August 14th and 15th at the Lee Rowing Club, The Marina, Cork.
August 14th - ST...
