RICKSHAW BILLIE'S BURGER PATROL

Raccoon Motel
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Appearing IN PERSON, RICKSHAW BILLIE'S BURGER PATROL w/very special guests!!!

ABOUT RICKSHAW BILLIE'S BURGER PATROL ::

“Our catalog has never been short on big dumb riffs, but the idea on this record was to really turn the screw,” says RBBP bassist Aaron...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

