Deep Dish

Hand of Glory
Sat, 3 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Funk, soul, rare groove, disco cuts.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hand of Glory.

Venue

Hand of Glory

240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
120 capacity

