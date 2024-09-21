DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sat, 21 Sept, 4:00 pm
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THIS IS TMRW

PRESENTS

SAT SEPT 21ST

HARE AND HOUNDS

KID CONGO AND THE PINK MONKEY BIRDS

[MATINEE SHOW]

+ SPECIAL GUESTS

BLACK MEKON

KILLER WAVE DJS

DOORS: 4PM // CURFEW: 8PM

TICKETS: £22.50

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
250 capacity

