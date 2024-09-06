Top track

Major League Djz, Nvcho, Mathandos, C4 DJs - BAKWA LAH

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Major League DJz & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 6 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Major League Djz, Nvcho, Mathandos, C4 DJs - BAKWA LAH
Got a code?

About

Register For Presale: https://grayarea.co/events/major-league-djz-and-guests-sep-6-2024

Prepare to be blown away by the pulsating beats of Major League DJz, the dynamic duo at the forefront of the amapiano revolution, live at Musica on September 6th durin...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Major League DJz

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.