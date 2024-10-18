DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
United by their love of classic hip-hop, The Allergies is the funk brainchild of DJ Moneyshot and Rackabeat. Emerging from Bristol in 2012 with their own flavour of soul and rare groove, 2021’s Promised Land is packed with “old skool breaks, trap sensibili
The Allergies, le duo formé par DJ Moneyshot et Rackabeat enchante les dance-floors et illumine les ondes radio depuis la sortie de leur premier album, As We Do Our Thing, en 2016. Toujours plus forts, sortant un disque dynamite après l'autre, The Allergie...
