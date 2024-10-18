Top track

God Walked Down

The Allergies

Le Makeda
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Allergies

United by their love of classic hip-hop, The Allergies is the funk brainchild of DJ Moneyshot and Rackabeat. Emerging from Bristol in 2012 with their own flavour of soul and rare groove, 2021’s Promised Land is packed with “old skool breaks, trap sensibili Read more

Event information

The Allergies, le duo formé par DJ Moneyshot et Rackabeat enchante les dance-floors et illumine les ondes radio depuis la sortie de leur premier album, As We Do Our Thing, en 2016. Toujours plus forts, sortant un disque dynamite après l'autre, The Allergie...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Allergies

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

