Mezzanine: Far From Home by Sohrab Shahid Saless

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mezzanine presents FAR FROM HOME (Dar Ghorbat) directed by Sohrab Shahid Saless. 1975, Iran/Germany, 93m, DCP.

"One of the great unseen films of contemporary immigrant life." -MoMA

~

One of the most celebrated figures in Iranian cinema, the films of Soh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mezzanine
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

