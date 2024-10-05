Top track

The Outers, Still Traffico, The Famous Daxx

Mascara Bar
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Outers

The Outers are a London based indie rock band. Their songs are characterised by a distinctive, up-tempo rhythm section supporting catchy guitar and vocal melodies. "We try to incorporate the vintage sound and subtle melodies of British pop, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The outers, The Famous Daxx

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

