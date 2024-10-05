Top track

Galv & Figub Brazlevic - Die Muse (feat. Sons Of Hadzi)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TRANSRAPID Tour 2024 - GALV & Figub Bazlevic

Häkken
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Galv & Figub Brazlevic - Die Muse (feat. Sons Of Hadzi)
Got a code?

About

Transrapide Freundschaft: Ein Galaktisches Album von GALV & FIGUB

In einer Welt, in der Freundschaften oft nur von kurzer Dauer sind, haben GALV & FIGUB etwas geschaffen, das nicht nur ihre 20-jährige Freundschaft feiert, sondern auch eine tiefgreifende L...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Grossstatttraum.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Figub Brazlevič, Galv

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.