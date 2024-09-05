DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Youssef Swatt's

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 5 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’année 2024 s’annonce comme un tournant pour Youssef Swatt’s ! Pour fêter la sortie de son prochain projet, le rappeur a choisi la Maroquinerie pour sa date parisienne, avec d’autres surprises qui s’annoncent mémorables. Une date unique à ne pas rater pou...

Présenté par BLEU CITRON PRODUCTIONS SAS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Youssef Swatt’s

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

