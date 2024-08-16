DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Presenting saxophonist Amanda Gardier performing original compositions inspired by the distinct imagery and characters of one of the most famous auteurs in film, Wes Anderson.
Saxophonist, recording artist, and composer Amanda Gardier has been described a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.