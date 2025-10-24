DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Neighbours

La Maroquinerie
24 Oct - 25 Oct
GigsParis
€27.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un groupe né de petites villes et de temps libre. Scott et Oli sont voisins de studios dans l’est londonien et ont commencé à faire la musique ensemble, poussé par le désir de créer quelque chose de positif et non-formaté dans une scène où les ballades dou...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Good Neighbours

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

