DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un groupe né de petites villes et de temps libre. Scott et Oli sont voisins de studios dans l’est londonien et ont commencé à faire la musique ensemble, poussé par le désir de créer quelque chose de positif et non-formaté dans une scène où les ballades dou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.