Skillet Licorice plays The East Texas Serenaders

Saturn Bar
Sat, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Old-Time String Band – from California

Special Tour of TX and LA to celebrate the 100 th Anniversary of the music of western swing pioneers The East Texas Serenaders. Expect raucous rags with blazing harmony fiddles mixed with impossibly beautiful waltzes...

This is an 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Saturn Bar

3067 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
240 capacity

