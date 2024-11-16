DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Organisateur de concerts à Lyon, High-lo a pour objectif de représenter au mieux ce qui se fait dans la scène rap, new wave, jersey drill... Entre projets confirmés et découvertes, les concerts High-lo illustrent la richesse d’une esthétique en constante é
Avec de fortes influences américaines, IPN (Ipeun) comme il aime être appelé s’inscrit dans un style éclectique mélangeant sonorités r&b, soul. IPNDEGO use d’une écriture simple mais authentique pour parler de ses expériences de vie, ses craintes les plus...
