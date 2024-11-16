DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IPNDEGO

La Marquise
Sat, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€20.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About High-lo

Organisateur de concerts à Lyon, High-lo a pour objectif de représenter au mieux ce qui se fait dans la scène rap, new wave, jersey drill... Entre projets confirmés et découvertes, les concerts High-lo illustrent la richesse d’une esthétique en constante é Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Avec de fortes influences américaines, IPN (Ipeun) comme il aime être appelé s’inscrit dans un style éclectique mélangeant sonorités r&b, soul. IPNDEGO use d’une écriture simple mais authentique pour parler de ses expériences de vie, ses craintes les plus...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High-lo

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.