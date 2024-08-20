DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fabz é um dos rostos da cena beat-making em Lisboa.
Ser DJ produtor, apresentador de rádio e curador musical. Residente na rádio nacional Oxygenio.fm onde faz parte do programa Soulspiracy, com Deejay KWAN.
Fabz saiu e continuará a deixar a sua marca nos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.