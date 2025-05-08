Top track

Warren Zevon - Werewolves of London

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zoe Lyons: Werewolf

EartH
Thu, 8 May 2025, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Warren Zevon - Werewolves of London
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

If life is a journey, Zoe’s has had more than its share of potholes and diversions: from diving with sharks, to sitting in a shed in Vietnam with a former health secretary (and discovering that MPs aren’t the o...

Presented by Impatient Productions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zoe Lyons

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.