Dreamflower Collective present: Childish Gambino: Awaken My Love

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sheffield based Dreamflower Collective present a jazz / funk interpretation of Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino's 2016 classic, Awaken My Love

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dreamflower Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

