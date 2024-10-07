Top track

Consortium

Kessoncoda

YES Basement
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£14.56

Consortium
About

Now Wave Presents:

Kessoncoda

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Now Wave.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kessoncoda

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

